If you're looking for your missing goats, the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office would like a word with you.

According to a post on their Facebook page, efforts to find the owner or owners of 27 Boer goats have been unsuccessful. The goats are white with red heads. 14 have yellow tags, two have red tags and two others have orange tags.

The goats have been impounded. The county has set a deadline of July 16 to determine the ownership of the goats. If officials can't find an owner by then, the goats will be sold at a public sheriff's sale at the Gillespie Livestock Auction, Inc.

According to the American Boer Goat Association, Boer goats are known for their temperament, high fertility and growth rate in the meat goat industry. Adult males can weigh up to 340 pounds.

