ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay was able to rescue a displaced flamingo Friday that was found struggling in the water off St. Pete Beach, a news release from the nonprofit explains.

The pink friend was reportedly found about 800 years off Blind Pass while swimming away from land. According to leaders with SPCA Tampa Bay, the bird seemed very confused and exhausted.

Pinellas County commissioner aide Bobbie Shay Lee organized the boat trip to assess beach erosion in the wake of Hurricane Idalia when the flamingo was found.

"The passion this community has for its animals extends into the ranks of our elected officials. The entire team on that boat jumped into action when they saw this flamingo in distress," Martha Boden, chief executive officer of SPCA Tampa Bay, said in a statement.

The nonprofit's wildlife team was able to help set up temporary housing at the for-all animal shelter in Largo to make sure the flamingo was safe overnight. Staff will have to wait until Saturday for the bird to be transferred to a licensed rehabilitator.