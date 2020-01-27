Thirteen-year-old Parker of San Antonio still can't believe what he captured on Sunday afternoon.

"When you pass by you can see there's no leash," he said as he stared at the cell phone video. It's of a dog on the back of a pick-up on 281 standing on top of something, inches from the edge as the car traveled at highway speeds.

"If he stopped really fast and slammed into the back it would have gotten hurt," Parker said. "If he had to swerve, it would have flown off."

A concern that resonated with San Antonio Animal Care Services on Monday.

"Really dangerous, overall really dangerous," ACS Field Operations Manager, Aimee DeContreras, said.

KENS 5 took the video to ACS to see if it was even legal to drive around like that.

"Absolutely not," DeContreras insisted.

"You can have your animal in the back of a vehicle however it does need to be contained in a proper way. Letting it run loose and jump on top of a toolbox is absolutely not the correct way to keep an animal on the back of the vehicle."

ACS told KENS 5 the stunt can actually get you in trouble.

"It's a misdemeanor citation and we will cite the individual and there will be a court date," DeContreras continued.

"So it's just better off for everyone to transport your animal the proper way."

ACS said the proper way is kenneling the animal in the back or if you do tether it, it must be tether from both sides, so the animal can't get close to the end.

Since the reality is it can be dangerous, not only for the pup but for everyone else on the road.

"It was really clumsy," Parker said of the driver. "But if it wasn't clumsy and it was intentional then he is a sick sick man to put his dog's life in danger."

ACS does have the video and told KENS 5 they will be looking into the matter.