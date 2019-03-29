SAN ANTONIO — Tired of your 9-5 desk job?

Then this might be the job for you.

A 26-year-old Australian millionaire is looking for a personal assistant to travel the world with him.

Matthew Lepre lives a life many can only dream of. In the past year, he's traveled to Japan, Dubai, Hawaii, and his home city of Sydney.

Millionaire looking for personal assistant

The businessman who owns a range of e-commerce stores is seeking a partner to help manage his business remotely.

According to Matt, his assistant needs to be "someone who works hard but is also fun and spontaneous."

"I do a lot of work every day, but I operate on a philosophy of work hard, play harder."

While the job is exactly that, a job, Matt's personal assistant will get to enjoy an abundance of travel opportunities while responding to emails, taking his phone calls, and managing day-to-day business activities.

And if you thought this opportunity couldn't get any better, think again!

In addition to covering his assistant's travel and accommodation expenses, Matt will also pay for health insurance.

Think you'd be a perfect fit? Head over to ecomwarrioracademy.com to submit your application.