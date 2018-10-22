FLORESVILLE, Texas — Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker traveled to Floresville to try to find the person who hit it big last Tuesday with a $5 million Mega Millions winning ticket. Those he spoke with said they had no idea, and that they would want to stay anonymous if they won.

The largest non-jackpot prize in the game is $1 million. If you purchase the Megaplier for an extra dollar, any non-jackpot winnings are multiplied by two, three, four or five, depending on the number drawn before the televised Mega Millions drawing. That night it happened to be five, so the $1 million ticket became worth $5 million for the lucky man.

