The Internet Reacts | Celebs, fans react to the death of Enkyboys father Randy Gonzalez

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note | The video above is a segment on the passing of Randy Gonzalez via our sister station KHOU in Houston.

The Houston father behind the viral TikTok father-son duo Enkyboys, Randy Gonzalez, lost his battle with cancer last Thursday. He was only 35-years-old. The announcement of his death was made via their official Twitter page.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father , Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord.

I would Like to thank everyone for your kind words & condolences. It really means a lot. pic.twitter.com/OIxjbp4P63 — enkyboys (@enkyboys) January 27, 2023

Known for making millions laugh around the internet, fans and celebs reacted to hearing about the passing of Gonzalez. In an Instagram post, Actor and Comedian George Lopez mourned the death of the late influencer.

"My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga.🙏", the post read.

Lopez worked with Gonzalez's son Brice who is the other half of the Enkyboys. The TikTok duo has garnered more than 15.9 million followers, offering Brice the opportunity to star in Lopez's show, Lopez V. Lopez.

Brice was casted as the grandson of George and son of Mayan, Lopez's daughter on the show and in real life. Mayan Lopez also shared her condolences to the family via Instagram.

'My whole heart is with Kim, Brice and the entire Gonzalez family tonight," part of the post read. Fans also shared their condolences as the internet mourned the loss.

One user wrote, "May your Dad fly with the angels.."

More users shared their condolences after hearing the news of the father's death via Twitter:

Many celebs also said their condolences on Instagram as well after hearing words shared from Brice through the duo's social media account.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord," read the caption. Many from Actress Eva Longoria to SNL Comedian Kenan Thompson to Actor Noel Gugliemi gave their condolences on the post.

Internet faces like TikTok Star, Nathan Apodaca (@Doggface208), also shared posts of their own honoring the late father. "RIP to @enkyboys Randy Gonzalez you showed millions how to have fun."

Houston celebs also posted their condolences online, including Houston Rapper TraeTheTruth. "My Heart Goes Out to His Family and Especially Lil Brice Unc Got Ya Always," part of the post read.

As well as a post from the Houston Texans mascot, Toro.

As the internet adjusts to losing a talented star so soon, a public memorial was set for Saturday in Houston.

How to Donate

If you would like to donate, you can via Cashapp ($Bricethedice). If you would like to send any cards or letters click here for email.