SAN ANTONIO — An upgrade to the San Antonio Zoo's rhino habitat will create a more savanna-like setting that can be enjoyed by the zoo's current and future rhino residents.

Speaking of rhino residents, the zoo is welcoming two new rhinos, Nyota and Ophelia.

Nyota and Ophelia, along with the zoo's other rhinos, will feel right at home with significant upgrades such as, additional trees and landscape, a viewing deck, a waterfall with a creek and a mud wallow.

The Southern white rhino habitat will eventually connect to The Savanna via Savanna Crossing so that the animals can move freely between both areas.

In order to combat dwindling rhino populations, a nursery area was also added to the habitat. The addition of the nursery aligns with the zoo's plans to relaunch their breeding program for Southern white rhinos. The San Antonio Zoo's last rhino birth was in 2004.

Last December, the world's largest rhino sculpture entitled "The Last Three" found its permanent home at the SA Zoo. The sculpture, which serves as a symbol of rhino conservation, features Sudan, the last male Northern white rhino who passed away in 2018, along with his daughter Najin, and granddaughter Fatu.