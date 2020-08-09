GREAT DAY SA: Methodist Healthcare Ministries Talks Census

The new deadline to complete the 2020 Census is September 30th.
Even though the 2020 Census may seem like another task that you don't have time to complete, filling your Census out is vital in deciding where much-needed funding is sent to in our Texas community. By completing household and income information, the Federal Government is able to decide which areas could benefit from more support.
Billions of dollars are at stake for the state of Texas, as well as vital programs like SNAP, Medicaid, CARES Act, and more. Don't miss out on improving our community by taking just 10 minutes of your time to complete the 2020 Census.
Visit My2020Census.gov to complete your Census today.