Former KENS 5 general manager Robert McGann passes away

SAN ANTONIO — Robert G. McGann, who led KENS 5 Television as the station's president and general manager for nearly two decades, died Monday morning, his family said.

McGann joined KENS 5 in 1998 and was the general manager until his retirement in 2015, capping an extraordinary career in local television.

He passed away peacefully at home after a private fight against leukemia. Details about funeral services are pending.

"Bob McGann was a true gentleman with a tremendous commitment to community," KENS 5 anchor Deborah Knapp said. "He threw KENS 5's support behind numerous causes across the city, leaving San Antonio and KENS 5 a better place."

The highlights of McGann's tenure included the station's sponsorship of the San Antonio Spurs and UTSA Athletics; the creation of the "Great Day SA" morning lifestyle program; and the launch of newscasts on Saturday and Sunday mornings and on early-morning weekdays.

The station also started community programs under his watch, including the EXCEL Awards, which now have been recognizing outstanding teachers for more than 20 years.

"Bob welcomed me to San Antonio and graciously passed the baton, but he never stopped being part of the KENS 5 team," KENS 5 general manager Tom Cury said. "I am forever grateful for his friendship."

McGann formerly was vice president and general manager at WBBM in Chicago from 1993 to 1997 and at WCCO in Minneapolis from 1986 to 1993.

He also previously served as station manager, director of sales, local sales manager and national sales manager at WCCO.

McGann was a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and was a past president of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association and a past board member of the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

He also formerly served on the boards of directors for San Antonio Sports and the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Since retiring in 2015, McGann traveled to the coast to see his daughter, got to see the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series and became ‘Grandpa’ to his first grandchild, Teddy.