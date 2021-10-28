Alanna Sarabia joining KENS 5 as evening traffic anchor

Holly Stouffer will take on morning traffic duties; Stacia Willson will depart to move closer to family.

SAN ANTONIO — Alanna Sarabia will be joining KENS 5 to anchor traffic coverage for the station’s noon, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts. Current evening traffic anchor Holly Stouffer will move to mornings.

"I'm looking forward to planting my roots -- and my future family's roots -- in this city that has been so gracious to me over the last decade,” Sarabia said. “I'm thrilled to be a part of the community again, especially doing so with the highly respected KENS 5 team. I'm ready and eager to start this new chapter in the Alamo City."

Viewers may recognize Alanna from her previous work on other local lifestyle shows. Most recently, she spent 2016 to 2021 interviewing local and national celebrities as she hosted Good Morning Texas on WFAA in Dallas, her hometown. KENS 5 and WFAA are both owned by TEGNA.

Sarabia earned a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from Texas State University in 2011 and started her television career in San Antonio soon afterward. She has served the San Antonio community as Miss San Antonio as she advocated for sheltered animals. She also performed as a San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancer.

Sarabia was a member of San Antonio Fiesta royalty as La Reina De La Feria De Las Flores, raising scholarship money for single parents and their first child through LULAC Council #2. Sarabia also is an alumna of the Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity and serves on the Texas State University Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Later this month, Sarabia said she is marrying her best friend, who is also a San Antonio police officer. She said she is looking forward to a family and future in the community that never stopped supporting her dreams.

“We’re thrilled to have Alanna join the Eyewitness News team. Her Texas roots made her an obvious choice, and we can’t wait to welcome her back to San Antonio television,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director.

Current KENS 5 traffic anchor and meteorologist Stacia Willson will depart the station in late November to move closer to family in North Texas.

“We want to thank Stacia for her 15 years at KENS 5, and although we hate to see her go, we fully support her desire to be closer to family,” said Tom Cury, KENS 5 president and general manager.