San Antonio River Walk lights up early

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO – Bring on the holiday cheer to the Alamo City! The famous River Walk lights turned on early this year catching the attention of locals and tourists.

"It's a way to get everybody into the holiday spirit," said Armando Miramontes from El Paso. "Holiday spirit was taken down a lot because families couldn't see each other last year. A lot of things couldn't happen."

Another tourist from Louisiana said he and his fiancé came to San Antonio for the weekend and were pleasantly surprised to see the lights.

"We thought this was a beautiful city but we've never been here. We heard all the good things about San Antonio," said Zi Li. "I really like seeing people all coming out here and getting together."

Californian Leslie Gracias said she's enjoyed her visit to the Alamo City and the lights were a beautiful touch to the city's atmosphere.

"The fact that you got those lights to twinkle, amazing!" said Garcais.

The official River Walk lighting will take place on Friday, November 26 during the Ford Holiday River Parade.

The San Antonio River Authority takes care of the lights in the Museum Reach area near the Pearl. They say there are more than 100,000 lights on the trees across the city and if you laid them side by side, it would cover 25 miles.

The City of San Antonio is responsible for putting up the lights on the River Walk.