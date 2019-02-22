SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate National Margarita Day this Friday with discounted drinks at some of your favorite eateries around the Alamo City!
Check out some deals you can enjoy on the February 22 holiday!
- Taco Cabana $3.50 Jalapeno Guava margarita
- La Gloria $5 house margaritas
- La Jarro de Arturo $5 house margaritas with free queso, chips and salsa
- Ojos Locos $2 margaritas
- Hopdoddy $2 mini margaritas, $5 classic margaritas
- Chuy's $1 off Skinny-ritas, $1 floaters
- The General Public $1 Sweet El Diablo Frozen Margaritas
- Bombay Bicycle Club $2.50 frozen margaritas, $4 fruit margaritas
- Drink Texas $4 margarita, $5 jalapeño cucumber margarita
- Pizza Italia $3.99 frozen margaritas
- 8811 Patio Bar $3 margaritas all day and night.
- The Hangar $4 Altos Tequila margaritas.
- Q Bar at Hyatt Regency $16 margarita flight
Show us your margaritas using the hashtag #kens5eyewitness!