SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate National Margarita Day this Friday with discounted drinks at some of your favorite eateries around the Alamo City!

Check out some deals you can enjoy on the February 22 holiday!

Taco Cabana $3.50 Jalapeno Guava margarita

La Gloria $5 house margaritas

La Jarro de Arturo $5 house margaritas with free queso, chips and salsa

Ojos Locos $2 margaritas

Hopdoddy $2 mini margaritas, $5 classic margaritas

Chuy's $1 off Skinny-ritas, $1 floaters

The General Public $1 Sweet El Diablo Frozen Margaritas

Bombay Bicycle Club $2.50 frozen margaritas, $4 fruit margaritas

Drink Texas $4 margarita, $5 jalapeño cucumber margarita

Pizza Italia $3.99 frozen margaritas

8811 Patio Bar $3 margaritas all day and night.

The Hangar $4 Altos Tequila margaritas.

Q Bar at Hyatt Regency $16 margarita flight

