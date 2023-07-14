Operation Tin Man makes film debut Friday

The film features Mario Ybarra from Weslaco, who never got to meet his father as a result of the Vietnam War, and the ripple effect such a tragedy can have

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Operation Tin Man is a documentary film about the repercussions of war, specifically dealing with Gold Star Families, and the unique mental health challenges they endure as a result of losing their beloved hero.

The film features Mario Ybarra who never got to meet his father as a result of the Vietnam War.

It speaks about his intimate story and his personal struggles with mental illness, as a result of losing his father. Ybarra says it's a beautiful story that speaks about sacrifice, survival, and healing.

Ybarra suffers from chronic depression, anxiety, panic disorders, agoraphobia, and OCD.

Filmmaker Tania Romero spent several years traveling to the Rio Grande Valley, and working with Ybarra to produce the film.

"He wants other children not to suffer the same way he did in his community, to not go through this pain," says Romero.

Romero says the documentary tells the story of the ripple effect such a tragedy can have on the community, especially individuals like Ybarra.

Ybarra is using the film as a platform to advocate for Federal Legislation, he drafted call "The Forgotten Patriots Mental Health Crisis Act."

The proposal was added by U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, as an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated by Congress for final approval.

"Basically all we're asking for is a provision under the mental health care category, to give us all inclusive mental health help," says Ybarra

The film debuts Friday July 14, at 11:30 AM at the 44th annual Cine Festival San Antonio. The Cine Festival San Antonio is taking place at The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.