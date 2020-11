Austin's Black Pumas nominated for 3 Grammys in 2021

The Austin band has been nominated for some of the night's top awards, including Record and Album of the Year.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin band is in the running for some of top awards for the 2021 Grammys.

Actually, Black Pumas have been nominated for three: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance.

The trajectory of the Austin-based psychedelic soul band has been an interesting one to watch over the past couple of years. In fact, their first full-length deluxe album, "Black Pumas," was only released this year. And band leaders Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have sold out venues across the world as well as taped an Austin City Limits episode last year.

The group was also nominated in 2020 for Best New Artist, a title taken home by Billie Eilish. They'll face her again in 2021.

Next year, bringing all three Grammys back to Austin would be a huge feat for the band, as they'll be up against some of the year's biggest stars, such as Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Doja Cat.

Here's a look at their competition:

Record of the Year

BLACK PARADE

Beyoncé

Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

COLORS

Black Pumas

Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

ROCKSTAR

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer

SAY SO

Doja Cat

Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

EVERYTHING I WANTED

Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

DON'T START NOW

Dua Lipa

Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

CIRCLES

Post Malone

Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

SAVAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

CHILOMBO

Jhené Aiko

Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION)

Black Pumas

Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

EVERYDAY LIFE

Coldplay

Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

DJESSE VOL.3

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III

HAIM

Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

FUTURE NOSTALGIA

Dua Lipa

Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

HOLLYWOOD'S BLEEDING

Post Malone

Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

FOLKLORE

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Best American Roots Performance

COLORS

Black Pumas

DEEP IN LOVE

Bonny Light Horseman

SHORT AND SWEET

Brittany Howard

I'LL BE GONE

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

I REMEMBER EVERYTHING

John Prine

Congratulations to the @BlackPumasMusic on their three 2021 Grammy Award nominations! Austin is so proud that you call this city home. Wishing you the best at the Grammys! Take a listen to their Grammy-nominated deluxe album here: https://t.co/l1zjMJzExf. pic.twitter.com/hlJUEsm4ya — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) November 25, 2020

The Grammys will air on Jan. 31, 2021.