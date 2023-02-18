Austin singer to appear on 'American Idol' premiere

Austin native Kya Monee' will audition for the season premiere of "American Idol" airing on Sunday, Feb. 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 21-year-old singer will take her talents to the main stage on the season premiere of "American Idol."

Kya Monee' will appear on the Feb. 19 episode of the singing competition show, auditioning in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

"I started singing at the age of four. I originally started in church, but the first song that I've ever sung is 'Listen' from 'Dreamgirls.' So ever since then I've just been a singer and I've just always loved it," said Monee'.

Two years ago, the singer tried out for "American Idol." But after losing two friends close to her, she decided in memory of them, now was the perfect time to give it another shot.

"I ended up losing my best friend and also my duet partner from 'American Idol.' They both wanted me to pursue the dream that I wanted to pursue, which was to be on 'American Idol.' I've always wanted to be on 'American Idol.' So when I left the first time, it was like, 'Well, you have to go back.' When I lost both of them, I just knew that it was destined for me to go back," said Monee'.

Monee' said she's received an abundance of support from the community and it's been a great experience meeting new friends and singing in front of the judges.

"I was more nervous for Katy Perry just because she's, her presence is like, I don't know, just sitting and looking at her, it makes you nervous," said Monee'.

Monee's "American Idol" episode will air at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, on KVUE. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

