Next weekend's Float Fest in San Marcos announced a new lineup addition to headline one of its stages on Sunday, July 22.

Glass Animals canceled their remaining 2018 tour dates after the band's drummer was involved in an accident. According to the band’s Twitter page, drummer Joe Seaward was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Dublin, Ireland. He suffered a broken leg and a complex skull fracture.

With a spot open and less than two weeks before the show, Float Fest added Cold War Kids to headline the Sun Stage on Sunday.

We hope for Joe Seaward’s speedy recovery and our hearts are with the @GlassAnimals family pic.twitter.com/IJfwIHGeLv — Float Fest (@FloatFest) July 12, 2018

"This is a very unfortunate time and our thoughts and prayers go out to Glass Animals and their friends and families," Float Fest founder, Marcus Federman said. "They are continuously loved by all and our team. We hope for a speedy recovery."

Purchased tickets are non-refundable from the schedule change, according to a Float Fest spokesperson.

This year's show features two main stages with non-overlapping sets. You can see the full schedule below. For more information on Float Fest, visit www.floatfest.net.

SATURDAY, July 21

WATER STAGE:

2:00 PM: Doors Open

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Bronze Whale

3:45 PM – 4:30 PM: Com Truise

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM: The Suffers

6:45 PM – 7:45 PM: Cashmere Cat

9:00 PM – 10:15 PM: Modest Mouse

11:30 PM – 1:00 AM: Bassnectar

SUN STAGE:

2:00 PM: Doors Open

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: The Wild Now

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM: Grandson

4:30 PM – 5:15 PM: Bun B

6:00 PM – 6:45 PM: Press Hall

7:45 PM – 9:00 PM: Lil Wayne

10:15 PM – 11:30 PM: Run The Jewels

SUNDAY, July 22

WATER STAGE:

2:00 PM: Doors Open

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Mainman

​​​​​​​3:45 PM – 4:30 PM: Blackillac

​​​​​​​5:15 PM – 6:00 PM: White Denim

7:00 PM – 8:15 PM: Snoop Dogg

9:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Tame Impala

SUN STAGE:

2:00 PM: Doors Open

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Vodi

​​​​​​​3:00 PM – 3:45 PM: A Giant Dog

4:30 PM – 5:15 PM: Joywave

​​​​​​​6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Toadies

8:15 PM – 9:30 PM: Cold War Kids

© 2018 KENS