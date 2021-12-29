RodeoHouston to announce 2022 star entertainer lineup on Jan. 5

The announcement will be held at an invitation-only event at The Rustic in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup during a private, invitation-only event at The Rustic on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The announcement is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will stream on KHOU.com and on the KHOU 11 mobile app.

Earlier this month, rodeo officials released its star entertainer genre calendar for the 90th anniversary celebration.

The lineup's dropping hints for a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka). Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance along with 13 country acts.

“The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO.

RodeoHouston's genre lineup goes as follows:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1-2: Country

March 3: Christian

March 4: Latin Pop

March 5: Country

March 6: Norteño

March 7-9: Country

March 10: Rock

March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13-14: Country

March 15: Pop

March 16: R&B/Pop

March 17: Country

March 18: EDM

March 19: Country

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Tickets are available now for Cody Johnson and George Strait's headlining performances. As of Dec 9, 2021, ticket prices for Cody Johnson start at $20 while those for George Straight begin at $180 (without extra fees).