Memorial Day: Events happening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Memorial Day is a time to remember the ultimate sacrifice that our nation's heroes made.

Here in Military City, there are a few ceremonies to attend.

The retail store, Grunt Style, is hosting a Memorial Day event to honor fallen Veterans and military families. They have will have free food and drinks, as well as live music throughout the day. Mayor Ron Nirenberg will also be in attendance, and everyone is welcome to stop by. It's at the VFW Post 76 on Monday between noon and 9 p.m.

Edgewood Independent School District and "Compadres for Scholarships" are also remembering our heroes. Their annual ceremony is taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edgewood Veterans Stadium. The public is invited to stop by and pay their respects.

Also on Monday morning, the "USAA Poppy Wall of Honor" is on display right now at the National Mall in Washington.

The temporary installation is 133-feet long and honors more than 645,000 U.S. servicemembers who gave their lives for our country in World War I.