SAN ANTONIO — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited students at Boerne Middle School as part of his "Year of Education" initiative.

During his Wednesday visit, Commissioner Bush taught an interactive Texas history lesson using reproductions of one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps.

He also surprised students with the chance to hold a cannonball fired at the Battle of the Alamo.

“As a former educator who understands the challenges faced by teachers, I am eager to continue learning how we as a state can better enhance and improve our education system," said Commissioner Bush.

As part of the Year of Education, Commissioner Bush is traveling across the state and participating in 50 education events to promote education in all types of learning environments, the press release said.

