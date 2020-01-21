SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to attend this weekend, look no further, we got you covered.

The Ford Parade of Lanterns is taking place along the downtown portion of the River Walk for two weeks.

The event will commemorate Chinese New Year and will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. each night between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.

"Enjoy the magically illuminated floats from anywhere along the downtown portion of the River Walk. Asian-inspired music will softly play from each float," the website says.

For more information, visit the San Antonio River Walk's website.