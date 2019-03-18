SAN ANTONIO — The Health Collaborative is asking community members to get their hearts pumping and feet moving at its annual Zumba event during Fiesta.

"It's an opportunity for us to appreciate all of our participants of the year but also to invite new people from the community to experience what we do in Zumba," said Elizabeth Lutz, executive director of the Health Collaborative.

The free event will be held at the Burbank High School gym at 1002 Edwards in San Antonio. The new gym space will allow more people to join in on the fun. This year, the non-profit organization is bringing a kid zone with cool prizes.

"Our whole focus is on the health of our community through collaboration. So our goal is to provide services where we see gaps," Lutz said. "There will be basically different fitness demos, and field exercises for the kids."

You must register for the free event, which takes place on Saturday, April 13. Click here for more.