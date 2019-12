SAN ANTONIO — Grab your finest Mickey Mouse ears and glass slippers because Disney on Ice is coming to the Alamo City.

The event is taking place between April 30 and May 3 at the Alamodome and tickets start at $16.

For more information, visit Disney on Ice's website.

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures Theater event in San Antonio, TX by Alamodome and 2 others on Thursday, April 30 2020 with 178 people interested.

