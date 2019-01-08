SAN ANTONIO — It may be harder to find "Jumbo Jacks" around the Alamo City - at least temporarily.

Jack In The Box has closed several San Antonio area restaurants. The fast-food chain told KENS 5 that they closed the franchises after they failed to provide "exceptional food and a safe, clean and comfortable dining or drive-thru experience."

Jack In The Box says they expect the closures will be temporary once franchisees address the issues with their restaurants.

Read the full statement from Jack In The Box below:

We take seriously our responsibility to provide guests of the Jack in the Box brand exceptional food and a safe, clean and comfortable dining or drive-thru experience. Several restaurants in the San Antonio market have been closed temporarily due to their failure to live up to these expectations. We are working with our San Antonio franchisee to address the issues in the San Antonio market, and we look forward to being able to provide Jack in the Box guests in that market the exceptional restaurant experience they deserve every time they visit.