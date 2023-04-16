Skip Navigation
Eerie cloud formation seen in San Antonio on Saturday
1/53
Tracy Alaniz
Credit: Tracy Alaniz
2/53
Dacosta family
Credit: Dacosta family
3/53
Tammy Faye
Credit: Tammy Faye
4/53
Virginia House
Credit: Virginia House
5/53
Dacosta family
Credit: Dacosta family
6/53
Lauren Cabello
Credit: Lauren Cabello
7/53
Tracy Alaniz
Credit: Tracy Alaniz
8/53
Ann Martin
Credit: Ann Martin
9/53
Lauren Cabello
Credit: Lauren Cabello
10/53
Linda
Credit: Linda
11/53
Ann Martin
Credit: Ann Martin
12/53
Tammy Faye
Credit: Tammy Faye
13/53
Sandy Ross
Credit: Sandy Ross
14/53
MV
Credit: MV
15/53
Edward Rodriguez
Coming out of HEB and Wow, look at that! Credit: Edward Rodriguez
16/53
Chris Marek
Taken from Seguin looking East on 4/15 at approx 7:15 pm. Credit: Chris Marek
17/53
Sandy Ross
Credit: Sandy Ross
18/53
Bryan Graham
Credit: Bryan Graham
19/53
Maria Escobar
Credit: Maria Escobar
20/53
Clarissa Walker
Credit: Clarissa Walker
21/53
Mario Gil
Credit: Mario Gil
22/53
Sylvia Rodriguez
2nd pic from Confluence Park Both pics taken shortly after 8 pm on Sat Apr 15 Credit: Sylvia Rodriguez
23/53
Tammy Faye
Credit: Tammy Faye
24/53
Mario Gil
Credit: Mario Gil
25/53
Robert slagle
Credit: Robert slagle
26/53
Robert slagle
Credit: Robert slagle
27/53
Robert slagle
Credit: Robert slagle
28/53
Rodie
Credit: Rodie
29/53
Angelique Gatica
Credit: Angelique Gatica
30/53
Rodie
Credit: Rodie
31/53
Annette Smith
Credit: Annette Smith
32/53
Harmony Campbell
Credit: Harmony Campbell
33/53
Yolanda Mirakes-Tenorio
Credit: Yolanda Mirakes-Tenorio
34/53
Denise Barker
It looked really cool almost like a mushroom cloud Credit: Denise Barker
35/53
Linda
Credit: Linda
36/53
Darrel Foote
Credit: Darrel Foote
37/53
Sylvia Rodriguez
2nd pic from Confluence Park Both pics taken shortly after 8 pm on Sat Apr 15 Credit: Sylvia Rodriguez
38/53
Darrel Foote
Credit: Darrel Foote
39/53
Mario Gil
Credit: Mario Gil
40/53
Rose Emery
Credit: Rose Emery
41/53
Ann Martin
Credit: Ann Martin
42/53
Rose Emery
Credit: Rose Emery
43/53
James Herndon
Credit: James Herndon
44/53
Donna Ebey
Credit: Donna Ebey
45/53
Gary Jarzombek
Credit: Gary Jarzombek
46/53
Ruben Cruz
Credit: Ruben Cruz
47/53
reno james
Credit: reno james
48/53
reno james
Credit: reno james
49/53
Monica
Credit: Monica
50/53
Gary Jarzombek
Credit: Gary Jarzombek
51/53
TraSmith
Credit: TraSmith
52/53
TraSmith
Credit: TraSmith
53/53
TraSmith
Credit: TraSmith
1
/
53
×
Dacosta family
Credit: Tracy Alaniz
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
