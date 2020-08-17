Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local News
Great Day SA
Texas News
Entertainment
Nation & World
Health
Politics
Money
Eyewitness Wants to Know
Features >>
Latest News Stories
Group offers free healthcare to homeless community across San Antonio
Group offers free healthcare to homeless community on the south side
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly/10-Day
Maps
Pollen
Aquifer
Weather Minds
Hurricane Tracker
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Plane disappears into cloud of wildfire smoke
FORECAST: Rain chances return to South Texas on Monday
Sports
Back
Spurs
High School
Cowboys
College
Texans
UTSA
Rangers & Astros
Scoreboard
Texas Outdoors
David Flores Reports
Latest Sports Stories
Rev up 'The Mustang,' Keldon Johnson excites Spurs and fans after Orlando performance
Cowboys signing Everson Griffen shows commitment to pass rush
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
KENS Cares
TV Listings
Email Newsletter
As Seen on TV
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Show Us Your Schools: Here are San Antonio's first-day photos!
Politics slows flow of US coronavirus funds to local public health
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Antonio, TX »
85°
San Antonio, TX »
Coronavirus
Everything 210
KENS Cares
Wear the Gown
Screen Test
Commerce Street
VERIFY
Events Calendar
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com
Show Us Your Schools: Here are San Antonio's first-day photos!
1/7
Lexie Maxwell
Jaylen giving a virtual hug to her teacher in 1st grade at Idea Carver Academy
2/7
Mom
Credit: Mom
3/7
Melanie Mathis
Credit: Melanie Mathis
4/7
Mom
Credit: Mom
5/7
Providence Webster
Credit: Providence Webster
6/7
Hugo Pena
Vincent Pena 6 yrs old,attending 1st grade at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church doing virtual learning from home. Credit: Hugo Pena
7/7
Cruz Borrego
Credit: Cruz Borrego
1
/
7
×
Lexie Maxwell
Jaylen giving a virtual hug to her teacher in 1st grade at Idea Carver Academy
More
KENS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow