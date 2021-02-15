Winter weather makes it tough for businesses to do business

Wintry weather means a freeze for many area businesses across San Antonio. Here's what you should expect if you need to get to the store.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Snow, ice, fridge temperatures and no power are making it tough for San Antonio businesses to do any business. Many H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area were closed Monday.

Others closed early at 5 p.m. It just depends where the store is located.

“It’s just not safe to open them either because we can’t get partners to the store. Maybe they’re experiencing some of the power outage that we’re seeing across the city,” said Julie Bedingfield with H-E-B public affairs. “Other stores we are able to open them because customers and our partners can safely get there and it’s a fluid situation.”

Many customers cleared shelves before the arctic blast hit.

As the winter weather continues, many of our stores have updated hours today, 2/15, and will be opening later than usual. Please check https://t.co/AYVBihH5KB for the most updated information. — H-E-B (@HEB) February 15, 2021

“We’re working around the clock to make sure we can replenish and get products back to the shelves,” Bedingfield said.

There is only a restriction on one popular product.

“We have a small limit on our propane tanks, as you may imagine,” said Bedingfield. “It’s limit two per customer.”

There is also limited availability on curbside and delivery services.

“We do ask for patience, of course, from our customers,” Bedingfield said.

Check the H-E-B website or call H-E-B customers relations at 1-800-432-3113 to check store hours and closures. Many Walmart stores in the San Antonio area also closed. Check the Walmart website to see which ones are open.

Valentine’s Day deliveries that were supposed to go to businesses today are being rescheduled. The Flower Bucket in San Antonio expected to do deliveries, but road conditions rescheduled them for another day.

“We’re getting it out there as fast as possible,” said Keke Gaskin, the store manager. “If any hiccups happen, we are calling our customers as soon as possible.”

Food deliveries could also be delayed or even unavailable. DoorDash said driver safety is its biggest concern. DoorDash issued this statement to KENS 5:

"The safety of our community is paramount, and we are actively evaluating our service areas impacted by the weather and may pause operations and communicate these actions with our merchant partners and Dashers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust our operations as necessary."

Bill Miller restaurants across San Antonio are also closed. The restaurant chain issued this statement to KENS 5:

“In an overabundance of caution for our employees, we are closed today, Monday the 15th. We are monitoring the weather and will open as soon as it is safe and practical for our team to get to our stores.”

A Whataburger statement said:

"Severe weather conditions and rolling blackouts could impact some San Antonio-area Whataburger restaurants' ability to maintain their normal 24/7 schedule. In the event that restaurant closures are necessary, we will reopen as soon as it's safe for our team members and guests."