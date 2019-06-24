SAN ANTONIO — Severe weather blasted through San Antonio Monday afternoon, causing flooding, a blown transformer and even caused water to pour into a Super Target.

A KENS 5 viewer sent in video of water pouring from the roof into the Super Target on 1604 & Bandera. Employees are seen in the video clearing shelves of merchandise and mopping up water from the floor.

KENS 5 also received two videos show blown transformers at the Rim

Viewer, @X7Albert, sent a video of the moment the transformer blew.

Viewer, Christine Arcillas, also sent in a video of the same tranformer blowing out at the Rim.

The street flooding also caused the closure of Gate 2 on Devine at the Olmos Basin, a common flooding spot.

Drivers struggled to get through another common flooding spot, Marbach Road, near Loop 410, lovingly called the "Marbach River".

Viewer, Juelz Mari, sent us this video Monday afternoon. The roadway also flooded earlier this month.

The storms also caused some downed trees. Take a look at this uprooted tree on the Spring Haven Road on the northwest side.