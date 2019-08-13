SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City is expected to have its seventh day in a row of 100-degree heat, and it's looking like the hot temperatures are here to stay, even with a slight chance of rain around the corner.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Wednesday with heat index values, what it feels like on your skin, between 108 and 112 degrees throughout the South Texas area.

The heat advisory is for areas along the IH-35 corridor and stretching off to the east.

Heat Advisory

If you will be working outside today, be sure to take plenty of breaks to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

If there is any relief felt on Wednesday and Thursday it will be from a brief shower or two, as there is a 20% chance of rain in the forecast.

Even if the grass soaks up some rainwater, the highs remain in the upper 90s and are back into the 100s by the weekend.

Schools around San Antonio were without air conditioning Monday, and the issue continued on Tuesday with Burbank High School, according to a parent and teacher.

With fans blowing hot air in the 80+ degree classrooms, parents were outraged that kids had to experience the heat.

