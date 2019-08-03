It's that time of year again when we complain about losing an hour of sleep. We're talking about Daylight Saving Time!

First, a formality: we know to spring forward with the clocks one hour, as 2 a.m. will become 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10th. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. We know all that jazz, but why do we do it? Well the history dates back to World War I, around 1918, but it didn't become the national standard until the 1960s.

Even today, not all states follow it. Arizona and Hawaii are the two states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time. Indiana used to not be involved, but that changed in 2006.

It was made to conserve energy, but many experts argue that it may not even do that. In fact, they say we save on lights, but not air conditioning, so it could be a wash.

So what does this mean for us? Sunrise in San Antonio Friday was 6:52 a.m. and sunset at 6:38 p.m. Once we begin DST on Sunday, our new sunrise time will be at 7:49 a.m. and sunset at 7:39 p.m. We gain 2 minutes and 7 seconds of daylight every day going forward until the summer solstice on Friday, June 21, 2019.

So maybe losing an hour of sleep is worth it!