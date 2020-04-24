SAN ANTONIO — An ozone action day was put in place for Friday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The ozone action day was issued due to the possibility of more ozone being at the surface, due to the current weather pattern and increased pollutants.

Air quality alerts and ozone actions days are put into place for those who may have breathing problems when there is an increase in ozone, like people with asthma.

Counties included in the air quality alert include Bexar, Kendall, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Atascosa, Wilson and Medina.

Thankfully, even though the air quality alert is in place, the air quality Friday afternoon was not in bad shape, only showing moderate levels.

To keep the amount of air pollution down, TCEQ suggests to walk or ride a bike instead of drive a car.

Pollutants from vehicles can add to the air pollution and impact the air quality.

The additional pollutants, mixed with our weather pattern, leads to an increase in ground-level ozone.

Increased sunlight, heat and pollution lead to the formation of ozone. All of these ingredients are in place for Friday.

Air pollutants that can help cause the ozone to form are volatile organic compounds that form from emissions from motor vehicles exhaust, industrial facilities, gasoline vapors and chemical solvents.

While the forecast for today is showing for the risk of the air quality to move into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, the forecast for Saturday shows improvement with only moderate levels.

