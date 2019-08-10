SAN ANTONIO — It will be a great week for skywatchers, as two meteor showers will be peaking this week.

The first meteor shower this week, the Draconid meteor shower, will peak Tuesday night and will offer viewers the chance to see around 10 meteors per hour, but has been known to sometimes produce more.

The second meteor shower to peak this week is the Southern Taurid meteor shower and it will peak on Wednesday night. The Southern Taurid meteor shower is also known to produce around 10 meteors per hour, but has been known to produce more at times.

Finally, if you miss both of these meteor showers, you aren't out of luck for the rest of the month. One of the more commonly known meteor showers each year is the Orionid meteor shower and it peaks October 21 into the 22nd. The Orionid meteor shower produces around 20 meteors per hour.

If you are planning on heading out to see some of these meteor showers, it is best to go out late at night, into the early morning hours, or head out around pre-dawn before there is any light in the sky.

The places you will want to go for watching should be areas that are more open and don't have much light pollution.

Lakes are typically good places to go, including Calaveras Lake, Braunig Lake, Canyon Lake and Medina Lake.

You can also go anywhere high up in the Hill Country, or somewhere that gets you above the city lights.

Finally, anywhere far away from city lights can give you a better chance at checking out some of these meteor showers.

Our region offers a few certified dark sky locations, or spots that are verified of having better sky viewing conditions at night. Locations within the KENS 5 viewing area include Devils River State Natural Area, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Wimberley Valley in Hays County.

The forecast in South Texas looks great for stargazers so get out and check out some of the meteor showers we have this week!

