SAN ANTONIO — Rain is something that we see fairly often, but do you ever wonder how it forms?

It all starts with moisture down towards the surface. Warm, moist air will often be down towards the surface and when a weather system comes by, such as a cold front, an area of low pressure or even as simple as a sea breeze, this causes the warm, moist air to rise.

As the warm, moist air lifts, it moves into a cooler area of the atmosphere, causing the air to cool and condense.

As the air cools and condenses, it forms into a cloud and as that cloud becomes denser, the water droplets will grow in size, becoming heavier.

Once the water droplets become heavy enough, they fall to the surface as rain.

Sometimes, if a system stalls it could lead to rain for days, as long as moisture is still available.

