SAN ANTONIO — You may not always notice it, but the moon can appear in the sky during the day, just as it appears in the sky during the night.

You may be asking yourself how that happens.

Well, the moon is illuminated by the sun whenever the sunlight reflects off of it. That is how we see the moon each night. Sometimes, if the angle is right, you will see the moon in one part of the sky, and the sun in another part of the sky during the day. The part of the moon you are seeing is being illuminated by the sun, just as we are being illuminated by the sun here on Earth.

How the moon can be in the sky during the day.

So, yes, it is possible to have both in the sky at once. Check out this list of when the sun and moonrises are to see the next time they are both in the sky at once, and where to look for them in the sky.

