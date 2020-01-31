SAN ANTONIO — January was an active month for weather in South Texas with plenty of rain, big spikes in mountain cedar and above-average temperatures.

One of the things noticed by many South Texans this month was the absence of really cold conditions. It almost seems as if "old man" winter has taken the month off.

Temperatures this January trended 6 degrees above average. Our highest temperature for the month came in on January 10th, at 81 degrees. Our coldest temperature for the month occurred only two days before our highest temperature with 34 degrees on January 8th. So, for the month of January we never even had temperatures dip below freezing.

A wrap-up of January's weather in South Texas.

Andrew Wilson

Another big thing in the weather world this past month was our large spike in mountain cedar, which occurred closer to the beginning of the month. Mountain cedar hit 26,160 on January 6th, which is the highest count we've had for the season. Mountain cedar came in at heavy or higher for 19 or more days this past month. Molds were another issue, coming it at heavy or higher for 11 days this past month.

A wrap-up of January's weather in South Texas.

Andrew Wilson

Finally, one of the biggest things we saw this January, was above-average rainfall.

This month was only the third month in more than a year where we have had above-average rainfall. The other two months we had above-average rainfall were April 2019 and June 2019.

RELATED:

Cool today with highs in the upper 50s | FORECAST

How does rain form? | Weather Minds

How fog forms and what causes it to dissipate | WEATHER MINDS

San Antonio received 1.87" of rain in January, which is 0.17" above average. Despite the additional rainfall, drought continues for much of South Texas.

A wrap-up of January's weather in South Texas.

Andrew Wilson

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Deputy U.S. Marshal charged with intoxication assault following wrong-way crash

Del Rio native, Border Patrol leader Raul Ortiz to be president's guest at State of the Union

Santikos to open new theater on the north side