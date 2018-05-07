After Wednesday’s downpour, people across San Antonio are finally drying out. The big question is whether the rain was enough to help ease water restrictions.

Across San Antonio, sudden storms drenched people looking to enjoy fireworks and made for a wet evening commute. On Thursday at SAWS, they’re putting those storms in perspective.

“In Texas, you learn to be grateful for the rain. It’s good for plants, it’s goods for the aquifer, and it’s going to reduce everybody’s water bill,” SAWS Conservation Director Karen Guz said.

One place being measured for rain impact is the San Antonio area’s main water source, the Edwards Aquifer.

“For having the Edwards Aquifer go back up, we like to see rain up north and a little to the west,” Guz explained.

There are currently stage 2 water restrictions in the area. Homeowners can still water their lawns but they have to follow a specific schedule according to their address.

“The rain we had [Wednesday], while it was appreciated, it’s not unusual either, so we’re expecting that the aquifer is going to stay down for a while unless our long-term outlook changes and we get a lot more rain,” Guz noted.

The day you can use a sprinkler or irrigation system is based on the last number of your address. The times are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. under Stage 2.

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering with a handheld hose is still allowed any day, any time. Other restrictions are in effect for special circumstances such as a pool or fountain. For more information about the restrictions, you can check out the official SAWS website here.

If you see a violation of the rules, the best way to report it is online at this link: Saws.org/WaterWaste.

Customers can also call SAWS Conservation at 210-704-SAVE (210-704-7283).

