Snow in Texas! Here are your photos and videos showing what it's like across the state

Take a trip across an icy and snow-covered Lone Star State.

HOUSTON — It's one of those things that doesn't happen often in many areas, but when it does, Texans get out their cameras for photos and videos.

Snow is falling in the Lone Star State and y'all are providing us with incredible pictures and videos of what it looks like wherever you are.

Here's a compilation of viewer-submitted images and videos from across the state.

Dallas - WFAA

Photos: North Texas snow!

Tracie Benson
Georgetown - Credit: KVUE viewer

Credit: KVUE Viewer
Photos: Snow across Austin area

KVUE Viewer
San Antonio - Credit: Tina M

Photos: Snow, ice in San Antonio, Hill Country

Marian Campbell
Credit: Marian Campbell

Kerrville - Credit: Marian Campbell

Fort Worth - Credit: Dennis Roberson

Austin - Credit: Matt

Credit: Matt
Stephenville - Credit: Diane Taeuber

Credit: Diane Taeuber
Austin - KVUE

More useful links as freezing temps hit the state:

