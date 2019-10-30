SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather in late October? For most of Texas, yes.

There are four winter weather alerts are currently in effect through Friday. None of them focus on for Bexar County, but temperatures will fall well below normal tonight.

Winter weather alerts across Texas

KENS

Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco are well ahead of schedule. The average first freeze in both North and Central Texas is Nov. 22.

For San Antonio, our average first freeze is scheduled to arrive Nov. 30.

San Antonio freeze climatology

KENS

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles through 7 p.m. Wednesday. This means that winter weather is expected, and drivers should use caution on the road.

Winter weather alerts explained

KENS

The Texas Panhandle may see freezing drizzle, freezing rain and light snow Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Snow accumulations from a trace up to an inch are possible. Ice accumulations of a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch are also possible.

The Texas Hill Country and parts of West Texas under a Hard Freeze Warning tonight with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected.

No winter weather alerts for Bexar County; however, the National Weather Service has extended a Freeze Warning into our northwestern counties, including Kerr, Bandera, Real, Edwards and Kendall. The Freeze Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., when temperatures fall below freezing (32 degrees).

Protect sensitive vegetation and remember to bring your outdoor pets in overnight to make sure they have a warm place to shelter from the cold.

Clouds will clear out, dropping the mercury below freezing Wednesday night over the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.

Thursday morning low temperatures

KENS

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are also likely Thursday morning. A breezy north wind will make it feel much cooler with a wind chill in the teens to low-30s across South Texas.

Meteorologist Meagan Massey It will be cold and breezy tomorrow morning! 🥶 Forecast wind chill: #kens5eyewitness

The Eerie weather comes to an end on Halloween! Sunshine returns, but it will stay chilly and breezy.

It will continue to warm up over the weekend with high temperatures in the low to upper-60s Friday through Sunday.

RELATED: Light rain, patchy fog starts Wednesday | First Alert Forecast

RELATED: Why is California at a high risk for wildfires?

RELATED: Why do leaves change color in the fall?