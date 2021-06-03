Two rescued after driving into high water in far east Bexar County

After their car became stuck at a high water crossing, two people climbed onto the roof of their vehicle to await rescue crews.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews rescued two people who became stranded in high water amid rainy weather across the county Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the two young adults became stuck after driving into a high water crossing at the intersection of N Graytown Rd. and N. Abbott Rd. around 3:20 p.m. They were able to exit the vehicle and climb onto the roof of the car to await rescue crews.

KENS 5 got an exclusive video showing the rescuing unfold. Take a look:

Kids rescued part 2 pic.twitter.com/hnFJYonVMq — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) June 3, 2021

Heavy rainfall Thursday left drivers facing heavy ponding and flooded areas all across the San Antonio area. As storms moved across south Texas, a Tornado Warning was issued for central McMullen County; that warning expired at 3 p.m. A Flood Advisory issued for parts of Atascosa, Karnes and Wilson counties remains in place through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service tweeted that the threat for heavy rainfall and flooding is shifting towards the Texas Coast for the rest of Thursday. The possibility for showers and potentially severe storms is expected to continue through the weekend. Weather authorities are reminding Texans not to chance the roads if they look flooded.

Check out this high water rescue on the far east side of Bexar County our photographer @gene78577 caught on camera. #KENS5Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/onLES9rlNU — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) June 3, 2021

SEVERE WEATHER 101

When severe weather threatens the area, it is important to know what risks a storm can bring and what you should do to stay safe.

One of the most important things to know is where you are located on a map, so when a watch or warning is put into place, you can identify if you are at risk. When the National Weather Service puts out warnings, they are county-based and sometimes include cities as well. It is important to know where you live in the county and that you can identify it on a map.

It is also important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that conditions are favorable for something to happen, but a warning means that something has developed and it is important to take action.

So, what would cause a thunderstorm to be qualified as a "severe" thunderstorm?

Hail that is one inch large is also considered to be about the size of a quarter.

Another ingredient that would lead to a storm becoming severe is if winds are 58 mph or greater.

Winds at this strength could cause damage to roofs and could even cause trees to be knocked down.

Finally, if a tornado is present inside a thunderstorm it would qualify the storm as becoming severe.

In this instance, a tornado warning would be issued.

A tornado watch can be issued for an area if strong storms are expected, and if the storms bring the risk for tornadoes, but not all storms include the threat for tornadoes. The ingredients in the atmosphere for a tornado to form are not always there when storms are present.

If the area you are in is ever under a tornado warning, it is important to know where you should go inside your home.

Head to the lowest, interior room of your home. The basement would be best, but if you don't have one, head to the first floor of the home and get away from exterior walls, or walls that lead to the outside of the home.

It is also important to stay away from glass. The more walls you can put between you and the outside, the better.

While lightning can be frequent in storms and very dangerous, it does not lead to a storm being qualified as severe.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Storms can also lead to flooding. Flooding may not cause a storm to be labeled as being severe, but it is the deadliest kind of weather.

South Texas is known to have major flood events every few years, so it is important to use caution and to always stay out of floodwaters. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Entering flood water is very dangerous as you can be swept off of your feet and you don't know what could be in the water that could hurt you.

The best thing you can do to be ready for severe weather is know what you will do in the event it strikes where you live.

Make sure your family has a severe weather action plan.