SAN ANTONIO — The historical peak of hurricane season occurred on September 10, and the tropics are staying active as we move into the middle of the month with the eighth named storm of the season just east of the Bahamas.

There are four waves currently highlighted by the National Hurricane Center as having a chance for development over the next four days and we have one developed system, Tropical Storm Humberto, which is currently just east of the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to impact the Bahamas before it curves away from the United States, possibly impacting Bermuda by the middle to end of next week.

Three other waves are located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and are expected to move toward the Lesser Antilles over the next five days. All have a low chance for development with the exception of one that has a medium chance.

Finally, there is a low chance for development for a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to move toward the Texas coast. This system has a 30% chance for development over the next five days and will arrive to the Texas coastline in that time frame. The only impacts from this system currently expected are heavy rainfall and breezy conditions for the coast.

Some coastal areas of Texas could see up to two inches of rainfall over the next week from the system with isolated spots seeing more. Not much rain is expected for the San Antonio region from the system. We will keep you updated on this system as more develops.

