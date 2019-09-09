SAN ANTONIO — It has already been a fairly active hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin as multiple storms have made landfall in the United States this season.

Barry made landfall earlier this year in Louisiana and Dorian made landfall on the coast of North Carolina just last week. We've now had seven named storms, with the most recent storm, Gabrielle, expected to have no impact on the United States.

Other than Gabrielle, we have three other tropical waves that are being watched for possibility of tropical development over the next 48 hours to 5 days.

One wave is located in the central part of the Atlantic Ocean, another wave is about to move off of the coast of Africa and a third wave is located southeast of the Bahamas.

Thankfully, none of these systems are currently considered threats to the Gulf of Mexico or the Lone Star state, but we are tracking them all closely.

The tropical wave coming off of the coast of Africa has been given a low chance for development over the next 48 hours to five days by the National Hurricane Center with only a 20% chance for development over the next five days as it moves into the central part of the Atlantic.

The wave in the central part of the Atlantic also has a low chance for development at only a 30% chance over the next five days. This wave is expected to move toward the Lesser Antilles over the next five days.

The wave that is located southeast of the Bahamas has a low chance of development over the next five days at only a 20% chance as it moves towards Florida.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean and will continue to move away from the United States over the next five days as it weakens.

Hurricane season began on June 1, and the peak of the season occurs on Tuesday, September 10. Activity in the tropics tends to fade as we move into the month of October with the season coming to an end on November 30.

