Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the Atlantic; Gulf system could become Tropical Storm Alpha

Now that we have Tropical Storm Wilfred out in the Atlantic, we’re seeing something that’s only happened once before. We’ve run through all the names of the Atlantic hurricane season.
And we’re still at the height of hurricane season!
So what happens with the next named storm? Well, the National Hurricane Center will have to use the Greek alphabet.
After Wilfred, it’ll be Alpha, Beta, Gamma and so on.
And it may not be too long until we see Tropical Storm Alpha. Tropical Depression 22, the storm we have been tracking in the Gulf the past several days, could very well become Tropical Storm Alpha Friday.
Names from the Greek alphabet have only been used once. That was during the deadly 2005 season with 28 named storms, including Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
They got all the way to Zeta that year when a storm formed in December after the season ended.
Here is the full list of Greek alphabet names that could be used in 2020:
- Alpha
- Beta
- Gamma
- Delta
- Epsilon
- Zeta
- Eta
- Theta
- Iota
- Kappa
- Lambda
- Mu
- Nu
- Xi
- Omicron
- Pi
- Rho
- Sigma
- Tau
- Upsilon
- Phi
- Chi
- Psi
- Omega
Be prepared if tropical weather does come our way
BEFORE THE STORM
- Make a home inventory
- Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number
- Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage
- Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain
- Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets
- Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water
- Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas
- Program all emergency phone numbers
DURING THE STORM
- If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts
- Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters
- Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room
- Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines
- Check on family members and friends
AFTER THE STORM
- Check to be sure your family members are safe
- If you did evacuate, wait for official notice that it is safe to re-enter your neighborhood and your house
- Document damaged property, and take photos and videos. Don't dispose of any damaged items without approval
- Keep a record of any temporary repairs or expenses to prevent further damage to your property