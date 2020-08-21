Hurricane Laura classified as Category 3, continues to strengthen as it heads toward Louisiana

Laura looks to make landfall late Wednesday night as a major hurricane near the border of Texas and Louisiana.

WASHINGTON — Laura is now a Category 3 hurricane and is moving at 115 mph as of Wednesday morning. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, Laura officially became a hurricane. Marco has been downgraded to a remnant low on Tuesday.

Laura

Hurricane Laura has 115 mph winds and will continue to get stronger over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Warnings are now posted from San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana.



With warm water and favorable environmental conditions, Laura is a major hurricane. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. The forecast track takes Laura toward the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely make landfall late Wednesday night early Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane, with winds forecast up to 120 mph.

The latest forecast track has the storm landing Louisiana near the border with Texas. A storm surge of up to 14 feet (which could extend 30 miles inland), up to 15 inches of rain, and tornadic storms will also accompany the storm with the worst weather along and east of the track.

Here is the latest advisory of Laura from the National Hurricane Center:

Here is the latest forecast discussion from The National Hurricane Center: