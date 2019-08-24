SAN ANTONIO — Hurricane season began back on June 1, but there hasn't been too much activity yet with only three named storms so far, but things are starting to heat up in the tropics.

Tropical Depression Five formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning, east of the Lesser Antilles. The system is expected to become the fourth named storm of the season, Dorian. After moving past the Lesser Antilles, the system is expected to form into a hurricane. This storm is not currently a threat to the Gulf of Mexico, but it will move into the Caribbean Sea. We will keep you updated on this system as more information develops.

Chantal was the most recent named system in the North Atlantic Ocean. The storm wasn't a threat to land and it has now dissipated.

The National Hurricane Center has now one other system that has a high chance for tropical development over the next five days. The system is located just off of the Atlantic coast of South Florida. This system is not currently a threat to the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, but we will watch it closely.

The system off of the east coast is expected to move off to the northeast over the next five days.

The peak of hurricane season occurs on September 10, which is just a couple of weeks away.

Much of this hurricane season has been quiet thanks to Saharan dust that has been traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, which hinders tropical development. There have only been three named storms so far this year.

Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.

