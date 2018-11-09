According to the National Weather Service, there's a 70 percent chance that a tropical cyclone will form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days.
Even if the system doesn't develop into a cyclone, it's expected to increase chances of rain in the area for Friday and Saturday.
KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles says that a trough of low pressure is going to move into the Gulf of Mexico after an upper-level low pressure system weakens, and that means that the system could become a tropical depression or a tropical storm before it makes its way to Texas.
