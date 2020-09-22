Tropical Storm Beta causes major flooding across Houston area

Beta may not be a severe tropical storm, but it is causing flash flooding in several areas across Houston.
Viewers have sent in photos and videos of street flooding from southwest Houston all the way to Galveston. The video in the window above is from Highway 59 at Bellfort, where cars were under water. There were more trouble spots around town, as shown in the videos below.
Some of the flooding was from surge and the tide moving in. Other flooding was from the relentless rain bands across southeast Texas Monday night.