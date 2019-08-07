AUSTIN, Texas — The tropical disturbance that we have been monitoring in the Gulf of Mexico for the past several days was upgraded to Tropical Storm Barry this morning. This means the storm is strengthening with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, and bands of rain beginning to spiral out from the center of circulation, 95 miles south/southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Most forecast models are trending for this system to move westward for the next 24 hours or so before making a turn to the north, with a landfall along the Louisiana coast on Saturday.

Tropical storm watches and warnings, and even hurricane watches are posted from the Louisiana and Texas border all the way to the Florida Panhandle. Travel to these areas is highly discouraged as significant damage is expected from flooding, storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

With all tropical storms and hurricanes, inland flooding post-landfall can cause significant problems and life-threatening situations. Future rain and clouds shows torrential rain for not only Louisiana, but the entire Lower Mississippi River Valley through the weekend.

Future rain and clouds shows the storm system making landfall on Saturday morning just west of Grand Isle, Louisiana, but know this forecast can change.

The storm is expected to move north, dumping heavy rain along an already full Mississippi River, which could lead to additional flooding for areas along the river.

The heaviest of rain is forecast to fall from the Louisiana coast, through Baton Rouge and up toward Natchez, Mississippi.

For us here at home, all hazards associated with Barry are expected to stay well to the east of Central Texas. With the exception of isolated, garden-variety showers and thunderstorms, most of us will be dry as we head into the weekend.

