AUSTIN, Texas — Tropical Storm Barry remains disorganized Thursday afternoon as it sits in the north-central Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast track now has Barry making landfall as a strong tropical storm on Saturday along the Louisiana coast.

Although wind and surge will be a concern, flash flooding and river flooding are the main threats with this storm. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 15 inches are expected over much of the state of Louisiana, with isolated amounts as high as 20 inches.

Although showers will be possible in east Texas, central Texas will remain dry from this system. The counter-clockwise winds around Barry will actually filter in some drier air into Texas lowering the humidity levels Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny and hot Friday, but not as humid. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Friday and Saturday. Back in the upper 90s Sunday and Monday, then near 100 degrees for Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.

