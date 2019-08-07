AUSTIN, Texas — Tropical Storm Barry is continuing to gain strength as it churns over the northern Gulf of Mexico. At the 4:00 PM update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Barry situated 70 miles to the south southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana and moving to the west northwest at 6 MPH.

The NHC anticipates that Barry will continue to intensify into a weak category 1 hurricane just before it makes landfall on the central Louisiana coast Saturday morning.

Flooding from both the storm surge and torrential inland rains continue to be the main threat for the entire Lower Mississippi River Valley. An additional 10 to 15 inches of rain is possible for some locations, as well as storm surge as high as 6 feet along the Louisiana coastline.

For us here at home, Barry will be well off to the east and we do not anticipate any effects from the storm. As a matter of fact, we are entering a bit of a warm and dry spell as we head into the middle of July. Temperatures are expected to be just a few degrees above average (but below 100) through the end of next week.

