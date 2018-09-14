SAN ANTONIO — The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has weakened as it's approached South Central Texas.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Bexar and surrounding counties through Saturday night. The Bexar Flood website has a list of road closures.

A River Flood Warning has also been issued for Bexar County until Monday afternoon.

The chances for the tropical system to develop into a tropical cyclone has dropped to 20 percent.

The San Antonio area will still get some pretty heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. Certain parts of the city could see over 3.5 inches of rain and while others could get less than 2 inches. According to the National Weather Service, most of Friday's rain will fall in the afternoon and evening after a quiet morning.

Minor to moderate flooding is possible on the Rio Grande, Nueces, Frio, and San Antonio rivers.

Happy Friday! It may be dry now, but rain chances will increase through the day as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico moves towards the lower Texas coast. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of South Central Texas this morning through Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/T4cuM8V76t — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 14, 2018

So far, the system hasn’t strengthened and it isn’t showing any signs of circulation, which means that there’s very little chance it becomes a tropical storm or even a tropical depression.

If the computer models hold, then it’s likely that the highest concentration of rain will be in South Texas ranch land with only a few inches of rain in the city of San Antonio, but there’s still a chance that the storm makes its way north and we get more than 10 inches of rain.

We’ll know more around mid-day on Friday. It’s likely to stay dry in the San Antonio area on Friday morning.

Projections show Bexar County expecting to get mostly up to three inches of rain with some pockets getting four or five inches by Saturday night.

The problem is that, even with a little bit of rain, flooding is possible because of how saturated the area is as September is already the third-wettest September on record.

But if there is a silver lining, it’s that the Edwards Aquifer desperately needed help and it has replenished itself this month. In fact, the aquifer has spiked 23 inches just this month alone.

