SAN ANTONIO — The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has weakened as it's approached South Central Texas.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Bexar and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. Saturday. The Bexar Flood website has a list of road closures.

A River Flood Warning has also been issued for Bexar County until Monday afternoon.

KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor expects Bexar County could start seeing heavy pockets of rain between around 5-6:30 a.m. Saturday.

By 8:30 a.m., the I-37 corridor was expected to see showers, and showers were expected to continue along the I-10 corridor by mid-day Saturday.

The chances for the tropical system to develop into a tropical cyclone has dropped to 20 percent. The National Weather Service also said it not expected to develop into a depression.

Certain parts of the city could see up to 5 in. of rain while others could get 2-3 in. Minor to moderate flooding is possible on the Rio Grande, Nueces, Frio, and San Antonio rivers.

As of late Friday night, a batch of heavy rain was moving onto the Texas coast and headed north to Victoria.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Edwards Aquifer desperately needed help and it has replenished itself this month. In fact, the aquifer has spiked 23 inches just this month alone.

Rain chances were expected to drop off to around 30 percent by Sunday morning.

